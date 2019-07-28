Additional winners announced at Jamesport Junior Livestock Show

Additional winners have been announced from the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show.

In the Swine Show, Grand Champion Boar went to Graydee Rains of Gallatin, and Reserve Champion Boar went to Wade Horton of Chillicothe.

Grand Champion Gilt: Macie Rodenburg of Wheeling, and Reserve Champion Gilt: Kaitlyn Bird of Gallatin.

Grand Champion Market: Charlie Peniston of Chillicothe, and Reserve Champion Market: Kaycee Vandiver of Bethany.

Emma Whitlock of Milan received Junior Showmanship and Kaycee Vandiver received Senior Showmanship.