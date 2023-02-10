Additional suspect charged in regard to shooting in Keytesville

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports another person was charged on February 9th in relation to the shooting in Keytesville on January 20th in which one person died.

Fifty-year-old James Johnson of Keytesville faces charges in Chariton County of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is to be held at the Randolph County Jail without bond.

Fifty-two-year-old Sherri Laws of Keytesville was previously charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Laws entered a plea of not guilty on January 24th, and she is next scheduled for court on March 14th.

The Patrol previously reported the charges came after 38-year-old Jacob Abney of Grandview suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Johnson also received gunshot wounds, was taken to the Moberly Regional Medical Center, and was flown to the University Hospital of Columbia.

An investigation started after Chariton County deputies were dispatched to a residence in Keytesville in reference to an altercation.

