Additional details released on Sliced Bread Days carnival in Chillicothe

During the upcoming holiday weekend, Chillicothe is going to be the full of activity including a long-awaited family-friendly carnival. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, with the support of the City of Chillicothe and Chillicothe Parks & Recreation, will be bringing back a carnival to the community. “We’ve been asked for several years to try to bring a carnival to Chillicothe,” stated Crystal Narr, executive director of the Chillicothe Chamber, “The stars finally aligned for us to be able to fulfill that community request. Better yet, it will be happening in conjunction with many other community activities during Sliced Bread Days.”

The carnival, which is sponsored by Max Curnow, will be located in Simpson Park and is furnished by Toby’s Carnival of Marceline, Missouri. They plan to bring six or more rides for all ages to enjoy. Tickets are now on sale at four local locations: HyVee (customer service), Kelly’s Fireworks, The Sliced Bread Market and the Chillicothe Area Chamber located at 514 Washington. Advance tickets are only $1.00 each through July 5th but will rise to $2.00 each if purchased at the carnival. Rides will take 1-2 tickets per rider.

The carnival will operate from 6-10pm on Friday, July 5th; 4-10pm on Saturday, July 6th with the Freedom Festival fireworks immediately following, and then reopen from 1-5pm on Sunday, July 7th for a final round of fun! “We encourage patrons to take advantage of the advance ticket sales being offered,” said Narr. “By offering tickets instead of wristbands, families can enjoy all three days of the carnival and share tickets among family and friends. We look forward to this being a fun-filled weekend for all.”

Sliced Bread Days is a three-day festival celebrating Chillicothe’s claim to fame surrounding the date that put history in motion – July 7, 1928. This year, activities will be happening from July 5th through July 7th in Chillicothe including a bread contest, downtown parade, numerous children’s activities and a bluegrass concert featuring Rhonda Vincent, to name a few. For complete information call 660-646-4050.

Additional Sliced Bread Days Carnival sponsors include Chillicothe Family Pharmacy, Green Hills Communications, HyVee, Pat Thorne Lumber, Pepsi and Visit Chillicothe. For more information on the Sliced Bread Days Carnival, contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber at 660-646-4050.