Additional court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Among additional cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Cody James Burchett pleaded guilty to two felony counts and one misdemeanor stemming from a February 2nd arrest. Burchett was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections on the felony counts of resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk as well as driving while his license was suspended or revoked. The sentences run concurrently. Execution of the sentences were stayed and Burchett was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to make restitution of $575. Burchett was told to enter and complete a substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations. For the charge of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, he was given credit for serving 14 days in jail.

Cameron resident Benjamin Leach pleaded guilty to three counts on April 2nd. Leach was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of two felony drug possession charges. The sentences run concurrently. Execution of the sentences was stayed and Leach was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. For unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Leach was given credit for serving 58 days in jail.

Kenneth Walter Bonine of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. Probation was continued with Bonine placed in court-ordered detention sanctions with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Bonine has been on probation in connection with the February 17th charges involving 2nd-degree burglary and stealing, $750 or more.

Oliver Eugene Vandevender of Trenton was ordered by the court to apply for the 3rd circuit treatment program and be screened for treatment. Vandevender pleaded guilty last month to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from February 25th. His guilty plea also involved February 17th charges of 2nd-degree burglary, stealing at $750 or more, as well as first-degree property damage. Sentencing in Grundy County Circuit Court is scheduled for August 11th.