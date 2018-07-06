Additional charge filed against Chillicothe man facing sexual exploitation of minor

A Chillicothe resident previously charged with felony attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Livingston County has now been charged with felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs – first offense.

Online court information shows 30-year-old Cody Allen Minard waived his formal arraignment Thursday on amended complaint and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The charge was bound over to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court, and Minard is to appear Tuesday, July 10th at 9 o’clock in the morning on the endangering the welfare of a child charge.

Online court information says he is next scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday, July 11that 9 o’clock in the morning for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor charge.

The information notes Minard’s bond is $15,000 cash only on each charge, with special conditions, including no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 17.

Minard was remanded to the custody of the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

