Additional cases of COVID-19 announced in area counties

Additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Green Hills area counties.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it has received notification of three additional positive cases. The additional cases bring Livingston County’s total to 15. Five of the cases are recovered. The new cases were symptomatic and will isolate at home for two weeks. Close contacts have been notified of their exposure.

The Daviess County Health Department reports the county now has nine total cases of COVID-19. That is up by one. Five of the cases are recovered. The health department notes all involved persons have been notified, and contacts have been notified. The Daviess County cases are following public health officials and staying home until released by medical personnel to resume regular activities.

The Putnam County Health Department reports the county’s third positive. The other two cases have been released from isolation. The new patient’s identity will remain confidential. The health department is working with the individual to ensure he or she follows guidelines regarding isolation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Putnam County Health Department is also working with the DHSS to conduct an investigation to identify any individual who may have come into close contact with the positive individual to monitor for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.

The Harrison County Health Department confirms one new case of COVID-19. That brings the county’s total to 14. Thirteen Harrison County individuals have been removed from isolation, as they met criteria according to CDC guidance and can return to normal activities.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports one new case, which brings the county’s total to 13. All 13 cases are said to be recovered. Nine of the cases were confirmed, and four were probable. The Caldwell County Health Department notes Cameron Regional Medical Center is conducting curbside COVID-19 testing weekday afternoons from 1 to 4 o’clock. More information on testing can be obtained by calling 816-632-0244.

