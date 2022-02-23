Additional candidates from north Missouri file for state offices

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Candidates filed at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City on February 22nd for state and U. S. offices.

Filing for the Missouri House of Representatives for District 2 was Randy Railsback of Hamilton and Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton. For District 3, Danny Busick of Newtown and Gary M. Ewing of Powersville filed. For District 7, filings include Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Peggy McGaugh of Carrollton.

For the Missouri Senate, J. Eggleston of Maysville and Delus Johnson of Country Club filed for District 12. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina filed for District 18.

Each of the candidates mentioned who filed in Jefferson City filed as a Republican.

