Additional candidates from north Missouri file for state offices

Local News February 23, 2022
Candidates filed at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City on February 22nd for state and U. S. offices.

Filing for the Missouri House of Representatives for District 2 was Randy Railsback of Hamilton and Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton. For District 3, Danny Busick of Newtown and Gary M. Ewing of Powersville filed. For District 7, filings include Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Peggy McGaugh of Carrollton.

For the Missouri Senate, J. Eggleston of Maysville and Delus Johnson of Country Club filed for District 12. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina filed for District 18.

Each of the candidates mentioned who filed in Jefferson City filed as a Republican.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

