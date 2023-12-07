Additional candidates file for Trenton City Council and Trenton R-9 Board of Education

The race for the Trenton City Council and Trenton R-9 Board of Education elections, scheduled for April 2nd, is gaining momentum as new candidates enter the fray. Incumbent David Mlika, residing at 909 East 10th Street, has officially filed for re-election as Third Ward council member on the morning of Thursday, December 7th.

In a similar development, incumbents Marvin Humphreys and Glen Briggs have filed for the Second and First Wards respectively on December 5th. The upcoming City Council election will see one representative from each of the four wards elected for a two-year term.

The candidate filing period at Trenton City Hall is open until December 26th, providing an opportunity for more residents to join the election race.

Tthe Trenton R-9 Board of Education is also seeing new candidates for its upcoming election. Rosie Gray filed her candidacy on December 7th, joining incumbent Melissa King who filed on December 5th. This election will determine two board positions, each with a three-year term.

Prospective candidates for the Board of Education can file their nominations at the Trenton R-9 School District Office through December 26th.