Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board

Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th.

Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.

City Clerk Amy Hess and City Auditor Allison Jeffries also filed on December 6th. They were sworn in for those positions in May.

Chillicothe City Council candidate filing will continue until December 27th.

Another candidate has filed for the Livingston County Health Center Board for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Harry Lockridge of Chillicothe filed for a board member position on December 7th.

Candidates filing on December 6th were Incumbent Alvina Benskin of Chillicothe, Sonja Daley of Chillicothe, and Clayton Vadnais of Hale. There are two open positions.

Candidate filing will continue until December 27th.

