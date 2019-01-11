Additional candidates file for office in Chillicothe

Chillicothe City Clerk Rozanne Frampton reports two new filings for the Chillicothe City Council election.

Kathy Gilliland has filed for City Auditor, Buell Applebury filed for Third Ward Councilman and John E. Plaster, Junior previously filed for the Third Ward.

Other filings for the Chillicothe City Council include Theresa Kelly and Reed Dupy for mayor; Rozanne Frampton, city clerk; Tom Ashbrook, Councilman-At-Large; Dennis Albertson, Junior and Adam B. Brown, First Ward Councilman; Wayne Cunningham, Second Ward; Pam Jarding, Fourth Ward; and Jon Maples for City Constable.