Adam Hall announced as Missouri Day Marching Festival judge

The Missouri Day Marching Festival announces its partnership with Central States Judges Association. This year’s Marching Festival will welcome five members from the CSJA to judge various events on October 16, 2021, in Trenton.

Adam Hall has been a member of the Central States Judges Association since 2005. He received his Bachelor’s in Music Education and Master of Music in Percussion Performance from the University of Missouri. He also has an EdS in School Leadership from Lindenwood University. He is a proud alumnus of the Glassman Drum and Bugle Corps. He has served as a Vice President of the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association coordinating the St. Louis Middle School Honor Band. Since 2006, he has served in various capacities for the Mid-Continent Color Guard Association and Central State Percussion Association. Adam has been a Band Director since 2008 and is very grateful to be a part of the Missouri Day Marching Festival.

The Central States Judges Association was founded in 1959 in northern Illinois as an alternative to the pageantry judging organizations in place at the time in the drum corps activity. It was the first major adjudicators’ association to require training and examinations for judges, and many of its members were later involved in the founding and eventual growth of DCI. As the number of high school marching band contests increased, CSJA migrated to that activity, and today CSJA sends quality adjudicators to marching band contests and other pageantry events across the United States.

