Adair County reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Adair County Health Department in Kirksville on Saturday reported a 40-year old man related to the Smithfield Foods Plant in Milan and a 66-year old man are the latest cases of COVID-19 in Adair County since testing began.
The two new cases of COVID-19 bring the total count to 42 cases, with, 30 people in isolation and 12 recoveries. There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Adair County.
The health department in Kirksville has reached 238 people regarding their contact with the 42 individuals who have tested positive since the beginning of this year.