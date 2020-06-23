Adair County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 bringing total to 92 cases with 16 in isolation

The Adair County Health Department announced six additional positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. According to the health department, these new cases increase the Adair county total year to date to 92 cases. Currently, there are 16 people in isolation, and 76 have left isolation.

Of the latest announced Adair county cases, one is a 25-year-old female who was determined to be infected via community spread. The other five cases are related to area meat-processing plants. These include a 26-year-old and a 40-year-old female, and three males aged 24, 38, and 52.

The Adair County Health Department reports it has conducted 520 contact-tracing interviews to date in efforts to reduce possible transmission of the virus.

