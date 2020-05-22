Adair County Health Department reports two new cases of COVID-19, total case count now 39

The Adair County Health Department reports two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total case count to 39. One of the two new positive cases is an employee at an area meat processing plant, and the other is not. The individuals are females ages 58 and 27.

The Adair County Health Department notes it has contacted 186 individuals to date who had close contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19. It continues to contact tracing efforts to help slow the transmission of the virus.

Adair County Health Department Administrator Jim LeBaron says every resident has a responsibility to take precautions to protect others to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

