Adair County Health Department reports 3 additional cases of COVID-19

The Adair County Health Department reports three females, ages 23, 26, and 28, are the most recent county residents to test positive for COVID-19. Adair County now has a total of 52 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year. The health department notes 37 of those residents are in isolation, and 15 have left isolation.

One of the new cases is related to an area meat-processing plant. Transmission of the virus to the other two is reported to be from community spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define community spread as the “spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.”

Adair County Health Department Administrator Jim LeBaron says one of the women is a Kirksville police officer who likely was infected by a person she came into contact with while on duty. He notes it is probable the person did not have symptoms of the virus at the time but was infected and transmitted the virus to the officer.

The health department has contacted officers and staff of the Kirksville Police Department and will continue to monitor the situation. The health department conducts contact tracing efforts for all individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

LeBaron urges residents to take precautions to protect others, especially law enforcement, health care workers, first responders, and others who go to work every day. Residents are encouraged to maintain social distancing, wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible or is unpredictable, wash hands with soap and water frequently for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching their face, especially the eyes, nose, and mouth.

