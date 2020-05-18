Adair County Health Department confirms 5 additional cases of COVID-19

The Adair County Health Department reports five more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday in Adair County bringing the total number of cases to 27 since January 1st.

The new cases were men ages 24, 35, and 43 and women ages 21 and 34. All five were tested at Complete Family Medicine in Kirksville. The health department reports there were 15 in isolation, and the department was contacting employers and individuals who might have been exposed.

The administrator of the Adair County Health Department, Jim Lebaron, said the virus is in the community and people need to take precautions recommended by the centers for

Disease control and prevention, including social distancing of six feet or more, washing hands, not touching your face, disinfecting frequently used surfaces and items, and wearing a mask in public places, especially when social distancing is difficult.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares