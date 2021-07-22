Adair County becomes “COVID-19 Hotspot” according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Reddit Share Pin Share 19 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry have created COVID-19 Hotspot Advisories in light of the rapidly rising case counts in north-central and southwest Missouri, including Adair County which confirmed another 11 cases bringing their case count to 2670.

The Hotspot Advisories are designed to keep community and business leaders informed of the increasingly serious spread of COVID-19 and to encourage residents in hotspots to get vaccinated. The current advisory for Adair, Macon, and Randolph counties warns that vaccination rates in these three counties, 33.3%, 28.4%, and 24.2%, respectively, are well below the statewide average of 40.4%. It also advises that 70-80% of people need immunity to minimize spread in communities. “The COVID-19 vaccine is Missouri’s pathway to recovery.

“As we see the more dangerous Delta variant begin to spread in certain regions of Missouri, we strongly encourage Missourians to protect themselves by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Daniel Mehan, president, and CEO of the Missouri Chamber. Vaccines are available in several locations in Kirksville and are free of charge. Locations include the Adair County Health Department, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Kirksville Pharmacy, Walgreen’s, and Walmart Pharmacy. Staff from the Adair County Health Department will be in the Multipurpose Building at the NEMO Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 21-23. People can complete a form, specifying which vaccine they would like to receive.

The Health Department will subsequently call anyone who wants a vaccine to schedule a time and location to receive one. New cases confirmed today include females ages 6, 15, 57, 59, and 65. Males are ages 25, 26, 29, 46, 53, and 56. Five cases reside at addresses with at least one other confirmed case. One case involves an employee of an area meat processing plant. Three are breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

