Adair County ambulance and pickup truck collide on Highway 6 three miles east of Lewistown

An accident occurred on Highway 6, three miles east of Lewistown, Missouri, involving an Adair County ambulance and a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The collision took place on November 14, 2023, at approximately 5:03 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford F-150, driven by 65-year-old Steven M. Fries of Knox City, Missouri, began to yield to the oncoming ambulance. However, the truck veered off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then collided with the ambulance as it returned to the roadway. The impact caused both vehicles to go off the left side of the road where they came to a stop.

The ambulance, a 2022 Ford F-550, was driven by 29-year-old Cheyenne M. Hyle from Unionville, Missouri. Both drivers and the ambulance occupants were injured in the crash. Cheyenne Hyle and one of the ambulance occupants, 49-year-old Anthony A. Sims, also from Unionville, sustained moderate injuries. Another ambulance occupant, 48-year-old Dawn R. Ramos from Kirksville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries. All injured parties were wearing seat belts, except for Anthony Sims, whose seat belt usage is reported as unknown.

Steven Fries, the driver of the Ford F-150, also sustained moderate injuries, but it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

All injured individuals were transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment. The Ford F-150 sustained total damage and was towed by Robert’s Garage in Durham, while the ambulance, which suffered moderate damage, was towed by Lakeside Towing in Memphis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Master Sergeant Siegfried, Trooper Smith, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and Lewis County Fire Department.