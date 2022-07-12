Activities on tap today at the Livingston and Linn County fairs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Today’s schedule for the Livingston County Fair includes the poultry show at 9:30 am, the breeding swine show at 1 pm, and the checking-in of market swine tonight beginning at 6 pm. Other events are the blacksmithing demonstration at 5 pm and the rabbit advanced showmanship test at 7 pm.

Today’s schedule for the Linn County Youth Fair includes the rabbit show at 1 pm. There’s an ice cream social at 5 pm, a royalty tea party at 5:30, and a ceremony for Linn County Fair royalty at 6:30. Shooting sports awards are at 7 pm tonight.