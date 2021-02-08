Active number of COVID-19 cases drop by 7 in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Monday mornings COVID-19 report from the Grundy County Health Department shows the number of active cases has dropped by seven from last Thursday.

The most recent figures listed COVID-19 cases at 29 for Grundy County. The total number of positive and probable cases has climbed to 1040 which is an increase of eight when compared to Thursday. (Confirmed cases are at 802 and probable cases are 238.) Grundy County has experienced 39 deaths related to Covid-19.

Statewide, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website shows the positivity rate on testing, using the CDC method, has dropped to eight percent. The total number of cases has climbed to 466,664. The average per week though has been decreasing.

The statewide number indicates an average of 895 cases of COVID-19 were reported for the one week period ending Friday. Hospitalizations, as of Friday, were down to 1587 in Missouri with the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri reported at 7,143.

