Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin to offer Thanksgiving meal

The Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin will offer a Thanksgiving Dinner for carry out and Meals on Wheels only. An anonymous person donated the meal, which will be served on November 20th from 11 o’clock to 12:30.

The Thanksgiving Dinner will include turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot rolls, and pumpkin or apple pie. Free will donations will be accepted.

The Active Aging Resource Center asks attendees to drive through the alley on November 20th, and meals will be brought to them. Enter the alley on the south side of Van Buren Street and exit on the north side.

