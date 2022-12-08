ACLU Sues Independence, Missouri School District over book removal policy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against a suburban Kansas City school district.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn a policy that automatically removes library materials after receiving a challenge before a review or vote took place. The policy from the Independence School District allows for books to be removed pending a committee study and final action by the Board of Education. The lawsuit follows the removal of a book in April titled “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War”. The challenge from a parent stated that there was a ‘non-binary discussion chapter’.

The ACLU, as a result, says this is a violation of the First Amendment and Due Process rights of students, adding that students’ access to ideas and information are being restricted without any prior notice.

