“Accredited Main Street Community” signs to enhance Chillicothe entrances

Main Street Chillicothe was presented with “Accredited Main Street Community” signs at the Main Street Capitol Day in Jefferson City on January 23. The 18 by 24-inch signs will be installed by the city at entrance points to the city.

Signs were given to eight nationally accredited Main Street communities. The other communities were Excelsior Springs, Liberty, Lee’s Summit, Cape Girardeau, Joplin, Warrensburg, and Washington.

The Missouri Main Street Connection hopes to present more of these signs to new communities in the future as local programs continue to grow in their capacity to implement the Main Street Approach, rise in the Main Street tier system, and receive accreditation from the Missouri Main Street Connection and Main Street America.

The Missouri Main Street Connection provides two “Accredited Main Street Community” signs to nationally and state-accredited Main Street communities. This is done in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation through its Community Awareness sign program.

The Missouri Main Street Connection unveiled its Main Street Accredited signage program at the Main Street Capitol Day.

