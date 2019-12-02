Accidental shooting at Leisure Lake sends 13-year-old to Children’s Mercy Hospital

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports it’s been actively investigating an accidental shooting at Leisure Lake on Saturday.

Sheriff Rodney Herring said a 13-year-old boy received a non-life-threatening wound at his home. The name of the youth was not released due to his juvenile status.

According to the sheriff’s office, the youth was laying in bed when a nine-millimeter handgun discharged in the adjacent living room. The bullet traveled through a wall to the adjacent bedroom and struck the upper torso of the boy. He was taken by family members to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton; then he was transferred by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from the abdomen. The boy has since been released from the hospital.

Another family member was handling the loaded gun when it accidentally discharged.

