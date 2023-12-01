Accident on Route A south of Wyaconda injures man from Palmyra

State News December 1, 2023December 1, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
An early morning accident occurred on Route A, about 3.5 miles south of Wyaconda, leading to minor injuries for a Palmyra man. At approximately 6:25 a.m. on November 30, 2023, a 2007 Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by Brandon G. Bourgeois, 29, of Palmyra, Missouri, veered off the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Brandon Bourgeois, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by private auto to Scotland County Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer’s Towing.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the accident.

Digital Correspondent

