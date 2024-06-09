Accident on Interstate 35 results in injuries for four

Share To Your Social Network

An accident on Interstate 35 northbound at mile marker 48 resulted in minor injuries to four individuals on June 8, 2024. The crash, which occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., involved a 2023 Kenworth and a 2023 Lincoln Navigator.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that both vehicles were traveling northbound when the Lincoln Navigator attempted to merge and struck the front of the Kenworth. The Navigator overturned, traveled off the east side of the roadway, struck a MoDOT sign, and continued to overturn before coming to rest on its top facing west. The Kenworth came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Drivers Involved:

Dominique M. Jackson, 32 , of Houston, Texas, was driving the Kenworth. He was wearing a seat belt and was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.

Gregory R. Hill, 82, of Morris, Illinois, was driving the Lincoln Navigator. He was wearing a seat belt and refused treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

Occupants of the Vehicles:

Name Age Injury Type Safety Device Transported to Charles F. Lander 48 Minor Yes Liberty Hospital by Caldwell County EMS Burgundy L. Lander 52 Minor Yes Liberty Hospital by Cameron EMS Kathleen J. Hill 71 Minor Yes Liberty Hospital by Cameron EMS

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Cameron Fire Department assisted at the scene.

