Accident on Highway 151 injures two near Clarence

Share To Your Social Network

Two young men were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 151, five miles north of Clarence, early Sunday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. on May 26, 2024, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2011 Toyota Camry, which sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Leonard Auto Works. The vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old male juvenile from Edina, Missouri, lost control on the wet roadway, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a ditch.

The juvenile driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Samaritan Hospital by Monroe County Ambulance.

An 18-year-old male passenger, identified as Elijah J. Brown of Edina, Missouri, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. Brown was also transported to Samaritan Hospital by Monroe County Ambulance.

The accident was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Clarence First Responders, and Monroe County Ambulance.

Related