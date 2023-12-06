Accident on Highway 136 east of Luray injures Alexandria man

State News December 6, 2023
A serious motor vehicle accident occurred on December 5, 2023, at 6:27 a.m. on Highway 136, half a mile east of Luray, Missouri. Todd A. Sedore, a 57-year-old man from Alexandria, Missouri, suffered severe injuries in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sedore was driving a 1999 Ford F150 truck westbound when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway. The truck ran off the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on the roadway. Sedore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

He was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. The truck sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer and Sons Wrecker.

The accident was attended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and local ambulance services. 

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.