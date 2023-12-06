Accident on Highway 136 east of Luray injures Alexandria man

A serious motor vehicle accident occurred on December 5, 2023, at 6:27 a.m. on Highway 136, half a mile east of Luray, Missouri. Todd A. Sedore, a 57-year-old man from Alexandria, Missouri, suffered severe injuries in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sedore was driving a 1999 Ford F150 truck westbound when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway. The truck ran off the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on the roadway. Sedore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

He was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. The truck sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer and Sons Wrecker.

The accident was attended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and local ambulance services.