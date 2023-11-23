Accident near Highway PP in Macon injures teenage driver

A 16-year-old driver sustained minor injuries when his 1997 Chevrolet Suburban overturned on Kestrel Avenue, just south of Highway PP in Macon, Missouri, on November 22, 2023, at 10:53 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle, traveling northbound, veered off the right side of the road and overturned.

The young driver, a resident of Macon, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by the Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Chevrolet Suburban suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Macon County First Responders, alongside the Highway Patrol.

The driver’s name was not disclosed due to being under the age of eighteen.