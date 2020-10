Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A farming accident about two miles south of Green City on Tuesday morning, October 20th claimed the life of a Green Castle man.

Forty-one-year old Stephen Shirley was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant.

Wyant reports Shirley was greasing a skid steer when he somehow hit a lever, and the bucket came down pinning him between the bucket and skid steer. Shirley was a worker at the farm.

