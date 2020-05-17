Accident at 9th and Haliburton in Trenton injures three; Kirksville man cited for multiple infractions

Trenton police report three people were hurt Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at 9th and Haliburton with all three refusing ambulance transport.

Thirty-year-old Michael Hoskins of Kirksville was driving a car west on 9th Street, attempted to turn left onto Haliburton, and pulled in front of a pickup truck that was eastbound on 9th Street. The collision resulted in extensive damage to the car and moderate damage to the pickup.

Hoskins received evident but not disabling injuries while the driver of the pickup, 57-year old Brenda Figg of Galt, and a passenger in the pickup, 56-year old Stephen Wilson of Trenton, both received probable but not apparent injuries. The two occupants of the pickup said they would seek medical attention.

Both drivers were listed as wearing seat belts but the report indicated the passenger in the pickup, Stephen Wilson, was not.

Hoskins was issued citations accusing him of failure to maintain financial responsibility, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while his license was suspended.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares