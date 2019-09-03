Access II Independent Living Center fishing tournament set for September 8, 2019

Access 2 (II) Independent Living Center of Gallatin will hold a bass fishing tournament to raise funds to help area disabled individuals live independent lives.

The event will be held at the Indian Creek Lake at the Poosey Conservation Area southeast of Jamesport September 8th. Registration will begin at 6:30 in the morning with fishing from 7 until 1 o’clock. Weigh-ins will immediately follow.

First place will win 50% of the money raised. The entry fee is $60.00 per boat, which includes the Biggest Bass Competition fee. Complete contest rules and registration for the Bass Fishing Tournament can be found at Access II website.

Call Access 2 (II) Independent Living Center for more information on the event at the Poosey Conservation Area September 8th at 660-663-2423 extension 231.