Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Absentee voting for the April 6th General Municipal Election began in Grundy County on February 24th.

Registered voters can vote absentee at the county clerk’s office in Trenton’s courthouse during regular hours.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open for absentee voting on April 3rd from 8 o’clock to noon. The office will also be open on April 5th until 5 o’clock.

March 10th is the deadline to register to vote for the April 6th Election.

Related