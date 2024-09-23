Absentee voting dates announced ahead of the November election

Absentee balloting for the November general election will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the Grundy County clerk’s office and all other county clerk offices across Missouri. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Key dates leading up to the election include October 9, which is the last day to register to vote for the November election. No-excuse, in-person absentee voting will begin on October 22, covering the two-week period before the election.

For those using absentee ballots by mail, all ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on November 5. The Grundy County clerk’s office will be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on October 14, when the courthouse will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Special absentee voting hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The day before the election, on November 4, absentee balloting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grundy County has also announced a voting machine accuracy test on October 23 at 10 a.m. in the first-floor conference room. A hand count audit on one precinct will take place on November 6, starting at 8:30 a.m. The verification process will be conducted on November 8 at 9 a.m.

The election ballot for Grundy County includes candidates for six local offices. Two candidates have filed for the public administrator position. Unopposed candidates are listed for the 1st and 2nd District Commissioners, sheriff, collector-treasurer, assessor, and coroner.

In addition, the ballot will feature federal candidates for President, U.S. Senator, and 6th District Congress. All Missouri House seats and half of the state senate seats will also be decided. Statewide offices up for election include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, and Attorney General. Local judicial candidates for presiding circuit court judges will run unopposed.

Voters will also decide the fate of five constitutional amendments and one proposition. Proposition A relates to the state’s minimum wage. Amendment 2 addresses the legalization of sports gambling, while Amendment 3 concerns abortion. Amendment 5 proposes the creation of a new casino at the Lake of the Ozarks. Amendment 6 includes a fee on criminal court cases to fund salaries and benefits for current and former sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys, and circuit attorneys. Finally, Amendment 7 clarifies that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote and bans ranked-choice voting.

A simple majority is required for each statewide proposal to pass.

