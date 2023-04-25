Absentee ballots now available for special election in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Absentee ballots are available at the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe for the special election on June 6th for the Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward.

It was previously announced that the April 4th election ended in a tie for candidates Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid.

Anyone needing to vote absentee may contact the county clerk’s office to inquire about the process. Regular office hours are weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The last day to register to vote for the special election is May 10th. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is May 24th.

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will also be open on June 3rd from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Special arrangements can be made by calling the county clerk’s office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

The special election for the Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward will be at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church on June 6th from 6 a.m. to 7 pm.

