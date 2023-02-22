Absentee Ballots now available at Grundy County Clerk’s office in Trenton for April 4th election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Absentee ballots are now available at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton for the April 4th General Municipal Election.

The first measure on the ballot asks if Grundy County should impose a three percent sales tax on tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the county.

There is also a measure for Trenton voters that asks if the city should impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the city.

The ballot includes space for county residents to vote for two write-in candidates for the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors.

A measure regarding the establishment of an ambulance district for Grundy County is not on the ballot. County Clerk Courtney Campbell reports the county commission did not submit paperwork by the deadline to place the measure on the April 4th ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office website shows the deadline was January 24th. The Grundy County Commission voted on September 6th to place a measure on the April ballot that, if approved, would have established a Grundy County Ambulance District.

Trenton voters will elect a mayor and a city council member from each of the city’s four wards. There are races for mayor and third ward council members.

Brimson voters will vote on a mayor, trustees, and clerk-treasurer. Galt voters will vote for a mayor and aldermen at large.

Brimson and Galt voters will be asked if the village and city should be authorized to forgo annual elections for the next six calendar years if the number of candidates who filed for an office is equal to the number of positions to be filled.

Board of Education elections will be held for the Trenton R-9, Spickard R-2, Pleasant View R-6, Meadville R-4, and Princeton R-5 school districts.

Voters of Madison, Myers, Wilson, Marion, Franklin, Jefferson and Jackson townships in Grundy County will be asked if each should continue to levy an additional tax of 35 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation for a four-year period.

Madison, Myers, Wilson, Marion, Franklin, Jefferson, and Jackson townships have elections for trustees, board members, and clerks.

March 8th is the last day to register to vote for the April 4th election.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is March 21st. Absentee ballots returned by mail are due to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office on April 4th at 7 pm.

No excuse, in-person absentee voting will start March 20th. The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open for in-person absentee voting on April 1st from 8 am to noon. The last day to vote absentee in person is April 3rd, and the county clerk’s office will be open until 5 pm.

Polls will be open on April 4th from 6 am to 7 pm.

