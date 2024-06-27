Absentee ballots available at Grundy and Livingston counties for August Primary

Share To Your Social Network

Absentee ballots are now available at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton for the August 6th Primary Election.

Absentee voting will take place at the county clerk’s office during regular office hours. Additionally, the Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open on August 3rd from 8 a.m. to noon.

July 10th is the last day to register to vote for the August Primary. No-excuse absentee voting will begin on July 23rd. The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is July 24th.

For more information, contact the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040.

Absentee voting is also available at the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe during regular office hours. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will also be open on August 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Special arrangements for absentee voting in Livingston County can be made by calling the county clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, extension 3.

Post Views: 0

Related