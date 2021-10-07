Abnormally dry conditions expand in Northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Drought Monitor Map for this week shows abnormally dry conditions have expanded in Northern Missouri since last week. The map is based on conditions as of October 5th and was released October 7th.

All of the Green Hills area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, except for northeast Putnam County. Other Northern Missouri counties with abnormally dry conditions in their entirety include Andrew, Buchanan, Worth, Gentry, DeKalb, Clinton, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, and Macon. There are also abnormally dry conditions for almost all of Nodaway and Adair counties.

Abnormally dry conditions have decreased in the central part of Missouri. There are moderate drought conditions in parts of southern Missouri.

The map indicates 43.87% of the state is abnormally dry, which is a decrease of 4.95% from last week. There is moderate drought in 2.3% of the state, which is an increase of .01% from last week.

Trenton has received .26 inches of rain in the last week, and .11 inches was recorded in the 24 hours ending October 7th at 7 a.m. Year-to-date moisture at Trenton is 32.78 inches, which is 1.91 inches below normal.

Rain is in the forecast for the night of October 10th through the night of October 11th.

