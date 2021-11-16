Audio: $1,000 grants available to promote Missouri-grown products

State News November 16, 2021
Missouri State Flag
Missouri businesses have a chance to get extra funding to help promote the sale of Missouri-grown and produced products. The grant is called the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant and is part of the state Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program. It awards $1,000 to businesses to reimburse expenses related to the promotion of locally made products.

Lauren Jackson, manager of Mississippi Marketplace in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal, says the business put the grant to good use.

 

 

Applications are due by December 1.

