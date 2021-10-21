15-year-old Jamesport girl injured in Wednesday evening crash

Local News October 21, 2021October 21, 2021 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

A Jamesport girl was injured Wednesday night in a rollover accident one mile north of Lock Springs.

The 15-year-old received minor injuries and was taken by another vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup went off the east side of the north-south portion of Highway 190, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to travel across the highway and leave the west side where it overturned coming to rest on its wheels.

Vehicle damage was extensive and the report noted she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the girl was not released by the Highway Patrol due to the girl being a juvenile

Post Views: 468
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.