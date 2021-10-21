15-year-old Jamesport girl injured in Wednesday evening crash

A Jamesport girl was injured Wednesday night in a rollover accident one mile north of Lock Springs.

The 15-year-old received minor injuries and was taken by another vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup went off the east side of the north-south portion of Highway 190, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to travel across the highway and leave the west side where it overturned coming to rest on its wheels.

Vehicle damage was extensive and the report noted she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the girl was not released by the Highway Patrol due to the girl being a juvenile