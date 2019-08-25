93 properties confirmed for Delinquent Tax Sale on Monday morning

As of 11 o’clock Friday morning, the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s Office reported 93 properties will be offered at the Annual Delinquent Tax Sale on Monday, August 26, 2019.

The tax sale will start at the courthouse in Trenton Monday morning at 10 o’clock with thirty-five properties in Leisure Lake Township. Twenty-six of the properties are in Trenton Township, Franklin Township has 17 properties, Liberty eight, and Wilson has seven. No properties in Harrison Township will be offered at the sale.

Those interested in being a potential bidder at the Delinquent Tax Sale are asked come to the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton prior to the sale Monday morning. Those individuals will be assigned numbers for bidding, and information will be obtained, including interested persons’ names, addresses, and phone numbers.

A list of properties to be offered at Monday’s Delinquent Tax Sale can also be picked up in the Collector-Treasurer’s Office.