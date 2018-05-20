Chillicothe Police arrest three after investigation

A stolen property investigation lead to the arrest of two men and one woman on Washington Street in Chillicothe Wednesday.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a concerned business owner told police the three individuals had a threatening and suspicious demeanor and has suspicious property they were attempting to sell.

The police department notes an investigation revealed a burglary had taken place in Carroll County. Officers arrested the three persons for alleged possession of a controlled substance, and one man was later released pending investigation.

The Chillicothe Police report the stolen property investigation continues and expressed appreciation to the Brookfield Police Department and its canine for assistance as Deputy Zaki was unavailable.

