9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grundy County, 7 in Sullivan County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Health Department on Monday reported nine more cases of COVID-19 and five more active cases from the weekend.

As of Monday morning, the health department says Grundy County has had 761 COVID-19 cases year to date. That’s up by nine from Friday’s report. The newest number of active cases is at 100 which is an increase by five when compared to Friday.

Grundy County deaths due to COVID-19 remain at 23.

The public health order is in effect as of last Friday at the direction of the Grundy County Health Department board. Members of the elected board are Doctor Nicole Neal, Korynn Skipper, Philip Ray, Troy Crawford, and Taylor Ormsby.

Sullivan County Health Department on Sunday night reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 from the weekend. That raises the Sullivan county total to 691, and of that, 30 cases are described as active.

Ten deaths related to Covid are reported for Sullivan County.

Related