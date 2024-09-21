87-year-old man dies after ATV is rear-ended on Route OO near Patton

An 87-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was killed in a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle and a car on Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 5:02 p.m. on September 20, 2024, on Route OO, seven miles south of Patton in Bollinger County. Jacob M. Dunn was driving a 2004 Yamaha ATV westbound when he was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford Edge, also traveling westbound.

The Ford Edge was driven by 18-year-old Wyatt S. Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Authorities reported that Welker failed to yield and collided with the rear of Dunn’s ATV. Dunn, who was not wearing any safety device, was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m. by Dr. Chad Armstrong. Next of kin have been notified.

Welker’s vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Wills Towing. His use of a seat belt was listed as unknown, and he was not reported injured.

This incident marks the 45th fatality for Troop E in 2024.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper D.L. Brawley, Trooper D.W. Welker, and Sergeant M.B. Lomedico of the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

