86-year-old driver dies in Highway 139 crash near Powersville

Local News December 5, 2023December 5, 2023 KTTN News
Fatal Crash graphic
In an incident on December 4, 2023, an 86-year-old man, Larry L. Lutz from Seymour, Iowa, was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle accident near Powersville, Missouri. The accident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 139, approximately two miles northeast of Powersville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lutz was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma southbound when his vehicle veered off the left side of the road and collided with a fence. The impact was noted as minor, and the vehicle was driven from the scene, however, Lutz, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained fatal injuries.

Deputy Coroner Kevin Collins pronounced Lutz dead at the scene at 3:50 p.m.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response to the accident.

