A Silver Advisory for a missing 82-year old senior, Gerald Avery, has been canceled.

According to authorities, Avery, who was reported to have dementia, was found deceased.

Avery was reported missing last Thursday, after being seen at the food pantry on Locust Street in Chillicothe around the noon hour.

At this time, authorities are not releasing any details as to where Avery was found. KTTN will provide details as they become available.

