A Norborne man died as the result of a pickup truck striking a tree in eastern Ray County on Wednesday afternoon, December 1st.

82-year-old Otto Finley was pronounced dead at the scene with the assistant Ray County coroner transporting Finley’s body to the Thurman Funeral Home.

The pickup traveled south at 48600 Route AA before running into a field and hitting the tree. The Patrol notes Finley did not wear a seat belt.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

