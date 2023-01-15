80-year-old north Missouri man faces 10 counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation charges

Local News January 14, 2023 KTTN News
Child Sex Crimes
A New Hampton resident faces multiple felony counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation charges after allegedly inappropriately touching two young female relatives.

Eighty-year-old Paul Woodrow Fluno has been charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old and six counts of first-degree child molestation.

Bond was set at $500,000 cash only. Fluno is scheduled for an initial court appearance in Harrison County on January 17th.

A probable cause affidavit says the alleged incidents involved girls who are less than 12 years old and happened between January 2020 and last month.

