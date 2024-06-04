8-year-old driver, two others injured in DeKalb County UTV crash

Local News June 4, 2024 Digital Correspondent
UTV Crash Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

Three individuals were injured in an accident involving a 2020 Polaris Ranger on June 3, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m. The incident occurred on Southeast Whitaker Road, three miles northwest of Cameron, Missouri, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Polaris Ranger, driven by an 8-year-old boy from Cameron, Missouri, was traveling northbound when the driver attempted to make a right-hand turn, lost control of the vehicle, and subsequently veered off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels facing east.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Cameron EMS. A 7-year-old boy from Cameron, also an occupant in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the same hospital by Cameron EMS. Annabelle Pall, an 18-year-old woman from Gallatin, Missouri, who was an occupant in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by a private party.

The Polaris Ranger was towed from the scene by a private party.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Post Views: 434

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.