8-year-old driver, two others injured in DeKalb County UTV crash

Three individuals were injured in an accident involving a 2020 Polaris Ranger on June 3, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m. The incident occurred on Southeast Whitaker Road, three miles northwest of Cameron, Missouri, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Polaris Ranger, driven by an 8-year-old boy from Cameron, Missouri, was traveling northbound when the driver attempted to make a right-hand turn, lost control of the vehicle, and subsequently veered off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels facing east.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Cameron EMS. A 7-year-old boy from Cameron, also an occupant in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the same hospital by Cameron EMS. Annabelle Pall, an 18-year-old woman from Gallatin, Missouri, who was an occupant in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by a private party.

The Polaris Ranger was towed from the scene by a private party.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

