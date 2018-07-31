79th Annual Lucerne Stock Show kicks off on Wednesday

The 79th Annual Lucerne Stock Show will start on Wednesday evening.

The Community BBQ kicks off the event August 1. Meat, buns, drinks, and table service are provided and organizers ask that community members bring a side dish or dessert.

The meal begins at 6:30 with kids games to follow.

The show continues on Thursday with the food stand open from 11:30 Thursday morning until 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The food stand will close at 1 pm, reopening at 4 o’clock.

Weigh-in and registration for the Beef Show will run from 4:30 to 5:15 with the Beef Show will starting at 5:30.

Open and 4-H projects may be entered from 6 to 7 o’clock.

Friday’s events include weigh-in for the Swine Show at 8:30, with the starting at 9 o’clock. The check-in for the Rabbit and Poultry Show will run from noon to 12:30 with the show to begin at 1 o’clock.

A pedal pull will start at 5 o’clock with the Twin States Truck and Tractor Pull to be held at 7 o’clock. The gun raffle winner will be announced during the tractor pull.

Saturday’s events at the Lucerne Stock Show will conclude the event with multiple shows and activities.

The Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show will start at 10 o’clock. Check-in for the Dairy Cattle Show will begin at 10 o’clock, with the show set to begin at 10:30.

A kids parade and kids games will start at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon which will include floats, bicycles, costumes, and pets. A three-on-three basketball tournament will begin at 3 o’clock with an entry fee of $5 per person. There will also be a three-point contest and a free throw contest.

Weigh-in for the Sheep Show will be held from 5:15 to 5:45 with the Sheep Show starting at 6 o’clock. The Peewee Show for goats and lambs will follow. 4-H building exhibits will be released at 6 o’clock. Weigh-in for the Goat Show will go from 6 o’clock to 6:30, with the show to begin at 7:30.

A talent show will be held at 7 o’clock with the Red Brush Band will performing on stage following the talent show. Prize drawings from raffle tickets will be held after the concert.

